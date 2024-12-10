Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Inflows to equity mutual funds fell 14% in Nov, SIP contribution dropped, reveals AMFI data
BREAKING NEWS

Inflows to equity mutual funds fell 14% in Nov, SIP contribution dropped, reveals AMFI data

MintGenie Team

SIP contribution to mutual funds in November stood at 25,319.66 crore. Last month the corresponding figure was 25,323 crore.

Mint Image

Inflow to equity mutual funds fell 14 percent to 35,943.49 crore in November, reveals the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on Tuesday. Last month, the corresponding data stood at 41,886.69 crore.

Thematic funds saw maximum inflow among equity funds i.e., 7,657 crore against 12,278 crore in the previous month.

This was followed by flexi cap funds which stood at 5,084 crore.

Debt mutual funds saw an inflow of 12,915 crore last month in November against 1.57 lakh crore in the previous month.

Equity FundsInflow ( crore)
Large       
2,547.92
Mid Cap    4,883.40
Small Cap   4,111.89

Hybrid mutual funds saw a decline of 75.5 percent to 4,123 crore in November from 16,863 crore in the previous month.

Index mutual funds saw a fall of 45 percent to 4,342.8 in November from 7,931 crore in October.

“Flows into mutual fund industry remained robust last month," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief executive, AMFI.

SIP data

Investment via systematic investment plans (SIPs) in November stood at 25,319.66 crore. Last month the corresponding figure was 25,323 crore. And in September, this figure stood at 24,509 crore.

Other Schemes

In the category of other schemes, index funds saw a decline of 45 percent in inflow to 4,342 crore in November. Gold ETFs saw a fall of 35.9 percent to 1,256 crore.

Meanwhile, other ETFs saw a considerable fall to 1,531 crore against 13,441 crore.

New fund offers

Last month saw a launch of 18 new fund offers which in total raised 4,052 crore. Maximum number of new fund launches (a total of 10) happened in the index fund category, which raised a total of 523 crore. Meanwhile, three schemes were launched in the sectoral funds category which raised 2,751 crore.

Besides these, last month also saw a launch of one ETF, two arbitrage funds and one liquid fund, shows the latest data.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.