Infra bonds I invested in have matured. Income tax rules explained

I had invested ₹20000 in long term infrastructure bonds in the year 2011 for 10 years under cumulative option. The bonds matured in December 2021. I have received ₹44624 after deduction of TDS of ₹2736. An amount of ₹27360 is shown in my AIS as income from other sources. I have been showing the interest accrued on these bonds every year in my ITR for past 10 years as interest income. Since it is reflecting in my AIS and 26 AS now this year am I required to show the lump sum amount as income again this year and pay tax on it? Is there any way that I do not have to pay the double tax as I have already paid tax on accrued interest over past 10 years? How to reflect same while filing my ITR.

