'Inheritance tax will bring more people under the tax net': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's old video goes viral. Watch here
Nikhil Kamath supported an inheritance tax in India in his video, advocating for wealth redistribution. At present, inherited assets in India remain untaxed due to the abolished inheritance tax. In his recent comments, Sam Pitroda supported inheritance tax law in India inspired by the US.
Amidst the political uproar surrounding 'inheritance tax' in India, an old video featuring Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, where he is discussing the issue with Mint, has surfaced. In the video, Kamath expresses his support for inheritance tax in India. “When wealth is passed down from one generation to another, there needs to be a mechanism in place to redistribute a portion of it. Inheritance tax has ample precedence," Kamath stated in this conversation with Mint.