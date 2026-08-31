Inherited agricultural land sale: When is it tax-free and what exemptions apply?

Is there a way to avoid tax on the sale of inherited agricultural land using the Income-tax Act Section 54? That was the query posed by an individual who, along with his two sisters, inherited agricultural land from his father. He said that they want to sell the land and distribute the proceeds among the three of them.

Assuming the agricultural land is urban agricultural land located within the specified limits of a municipality or cantonment board, depending on its population, Mahesh Nayak, chartered accountant with CNK & Associates, said that capital gains from its sale would not be taxable.

The CA also assumed that the father acquired the land at least two years before the intended sale and that all three siblings are tax residents of India.

Also Read | Can you claim Section 54F tax exemption on sale of inherited agricultural land?

Exemption under Section 54F Mahesh Nayak noted that since the property is agricultural land, each of the three siblings may be able to claim an exemption under Section 54F (Section 86 of the Income Tax Act, 2025) to the extent the sale proceeds are reinvested in a residential house property.

Alternatively, he said, an exemption may be available under Section 54B (Section 83 of the 2025 Act) if the proceeds are used to purchase another agricultural land, assuming the inherited land was being cultivated by the father.

“The three of you do not have to jointly reinvest the proceeds in a single residential property or parcel of agricultural land,” Nayak said. “Each of you can invest separately. However, for Section 54F, each person can claim the exemption for only one residential property.”

Also Read | Sold agricultural land in your hometown? Check if you need to pay tax

The exemption under Section 86 is available provided that the siblings do not own more than one residential property, other than the new property, on the date of transfer of the agricultural land.

“If you purchase a residential property, the investment must be made within one year before or two years after the sale of the land,” Nayak said. “If you construct a residential property, construction must be completed within three years of the sale. The amount eligible for exemption is capped at ₹10 crore.”

Nayak said that for Section 54B, the investment in agricultural land must be made within two years of the sale of the inherited land. The newly acquired agricultural land must then be held for at least three years from the date of purchase.

“You may also claim an exemption under Section 54EC (Section 85 of the Income Tax Act, 2025) by investing the capital gains in specified capital gains bonds. This exemption, however, is capped at ₹50 lakh,” he said in response to the individual query.

Also Read | Not all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check rules and how to report it

If any capital gain remains taxable, Nayak said, the individual can choose to pay tax at 12.5%, plus applicable surcharge and education cess, on the gain computed without indexation, or at 20%, plus applicable surcharge and education cess, on the gain computed after applying indexation to the cost of acquisition.