Inherited gold? Know if you should declare it in your income tax return

As far as gold holdings are concerned, there are no limitations on the quantum of gold one can hold. The tax department has clarified this through a circular in 2016. There is also no limit on the gold jewellery one can inherit. The circular also provides for the limit of gold jewellery or ornaments which will not be seized in case of a tax raid even if it is not matching the income of the person.

