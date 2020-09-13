Initial cost of foreign remittance to go up

If you have already transferred some amount outside India in FY21 before October, the transfer will be counted in the overall limit of ₹7 lakh, he added. For example, if you transferred ₹10 lakh on 1 June and you again transfer ₹5 lakh on 1 November, the fresh transfer will be entirely subject to TCS even though it is less than ₹7 lakh. This is because the previous transfer counts against the ₹7 lakh limit, which is per financial year.