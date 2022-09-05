Innovations for an inclusive financial system

To expand the benefits of digital infrastructure to the 1.3 billion Indians, financial innovation must keep the 65% rural population at the centre of the design. This can be done by accurately mapping a customer’s journey, to provide a closer look into specific customer and financial service provider interactions. It can also help identify and address customer experience gaps and points of friction. It would be beneficial to map the economic flows of customers to understand their requirements. Most loan products today do not offer flexible repayment terms. The economic flows of a vegetable hawker, who earns daily, will significantly differ from that of a salaried professional. These aspects must form the backbone of a financial product design.

