Inordinate delay in income tax appeal hearings
- Probably, under 5% of pending appeals have been disposed of over the past eight months
Justice delayed is justice denied – this is a maxim stated by William Gladstone, the former prime minister of the UK in the 19th century, and often repeated by eminent jurists over the years. Unfortunately, income taxpayers in India have become a victim of such denial of justice, due to the inordinate delay in deciding their appeals by the first level appellate authority, the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), or CIT(A).