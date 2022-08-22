Inordinate delay in income tax appeal hearings

If we talk about the experience since the amended scheme was launched, there have been very few appeals disposed of so far, even after written submissions have been made. Probably, less than 5% of the pending appeals have been disposed of over the past eight months. A telling statistic which proves the point – second appeals to the ITAT in Mumbai (where the largest number of appeals are filed) earlier took about 3-4 years for disposal, because of the large number of cases pending before the Tribunal. Today, there is hardly any pendency before the ITAT, and matters come up for hearing within six months of filing the appeal. This is because of the negligible number of orders passed by the CIT(A) over the past three years, which would normally have been appealed against to the ITAT. A stage has come where there would probably be no pendency at all before the ITAT– this might already be the case in benches of the ITAT in other cities.