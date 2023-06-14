Why do people shell out lakhs for a club membership in metros?1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Exclusive clubs in India offer access to a network of influential and wealthy people, as well as sporting and entertainment facilities. Memberships can be expensive, with some clubs charging up to ?50 lakh admission fees for new members. However, many see the benefits of the connections and amenities that come with membership, such as finance content creator Parth Parikh, who paid ?8 lakh for lifetime access to the Sachin Tendulkar gymkhana for his daughter's sports development. Newer, modern clubs are also gaining popularity, providing networking opportunities for younger professionals.
It is a place where the elite hobnob with others of their fraternity, cultivate friendships, host lavish parties and even strike a business deal or more. And it offers an avenue for a host of entertainment and sports activities. Welcome to the world of elite clubs where business leaders mingle and network with other influential and wealthy people. Here, the memberships are restricted and the fees quite substantial. Yet, people continue to line up to become members of such exclusive clubs, be it in Mumbai, Delhi or other metros, and for various reasons.
