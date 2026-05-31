Inside Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in April 2026; top 10 holdings revealed

India’s largest open-ended equity mutual fund, the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, manages assets worth more than ₹1.40 lakh crore. But which stocks has the fund manager been buying and selling recently? Here’s a closer look at the fund’s portfolio activity in April 2026, including the stocks added and trimmed during the month, along with its top 10 holdings.

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund raised its stake in April 2026

Stock March Weight April Weight Change Tata Consultancy Services 2.27% 2.79% 0.52% Indraprastha Gas 0.01% 0.45% 0.44% ITC 5.00% 5.43% 0.43% Infosys 2.61% 3.03% 0.42% Bajaj Holdings & Investment 4.09% 4.41% 0.32% HCL Technologies 3.11% 3.43% 0.32% Mahindra & Mahindra 3.36% 3.52% 0.16% Cipla 1.26% 1.33% 0.07% Zydus Wellness 0.73% 0.80% 0.07% EID Parry India 0.44% 0.49% 0.05% *Source: Fund Factsheet

The buying trend reveals that the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has increased its exposure to the IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the city gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas.

Apart from this, the mutual fund has also increased its allocation to the FMCG leader, ITC. Overall, the fund manager seems to be bullish on the IT sector, having increased exposure to TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies during the month.

Stocks where Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund decreased its stake in April 2026

Stock March Weight April Weight Change Power Grid Corporation 7.16% 6.99% -0.17% Coal India 6.11% 5.95% -0.16% HDFC Bank 7.96% 7.94% -0.02% ICICI Bank 5.03% 4.92% -0.11% Bharti Airtel 2.93% 2.83% -0.10% Maruti Suzuki 2.90% 2.87% -0.03% Balkrishna Industries 0.37% 0 Sold *Source: Fund Factsheet

As per the data, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund reduced its exposure in power and energy companies such as Power Grid Corporation and Coal India. The fund manager also trimmed the holdings in banking leaders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

One of the notable change in the portfolio was the fund's complete exit from tyre manufacturer, Balkrishna Industries.

How does tracking the stock holdings of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund help investors? Identify stocks with high conviction When a large fund like Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increases its allocation to certain stocks, it often signals greater confidence in their long-term growth potential.

In April, the fund increased its exposure to TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies, reflecting a positive view on the IT sector. It also raised its stake in Indraprastha Gas, highlighting the rising confidence of the fund manager in the city gas distribution business amid ongoing fuel and energy crisis.

Monitor selling and portfolio exits Analyzing stocks where the fund reduces its exposure or exits completely can provide insights into the fund manager's changing views and portfolio rebalancing decisions.

Why analyzing the top 10 stock holdings of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is also important?

S. No. Stock Weightage 1. HDFC Bank 7.94% 2. Power Grid Corp Of India 6.99% 3. Coal India 5.95% 4. ITC 5.43% 5. ICICI Bank 4.92% 6. Bajaj Holdings and Investment 4.41% 7. Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.03% 8. Mahindra & Mahindra 3.52% 9. HCL Technologies 3.43% 10. Infosys 3.03% *As on April 30, 2026, Source: Value Research, Excludes 1 Foreign Stock Holdings

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Analyzing the top 10 holdings by weightage can help you understand where the fund manager has allocated a significant portion of the portfolio and which stocks are likely to have the greatest impact on the fund's performance.

For example, despite the fall in stake of HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, and Coal India, they continue to remain the fund's top three holdings. This highlights that the fund manager holds a major focus on these companies.

How much returns you can make from Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund over the years?

Time Period Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Invested Amount (Lumpsum) Total Value 1-Year 0.31% ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 1,00,310 3-Years 15.59% ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 1,54,440 5-Years 15.46% ₹ 1,00,000 ₹ 2,05,191 *Returns as on May 29, 2026, Source: Value Research

If you had invested a lump sum amount of ₹1 lakh in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund five years ago, your investment would have grown to approximately ₹2.05 lakh. This means you would have earned a profit of about ₹1.05 lakh on your original investment.

The fund's performance highlights the power of long-term compounding and the benefits of diversification offered by one of India's largest mutual funds. Therefore, analysing the underlying stocks of this fund can help you track where the biggest money moves are being made.