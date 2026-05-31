Inside Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: What it bought and sold in April 2026; top 10 holdings revealed

India’s largest open-ended equity mutual fund, the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, manages assets worth more than ₹1.40 lakh crore. But which stocks has the fund manager been buying and selling recently? Here’s a closer look at the fund’s portfolio activity in April 2026, including the stocks added and trimmed during the month, along with its top 10 holdings.
Stock
March Weight
April Weight
Change
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2.27%
|2.79%
|0.52%
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.01%
|0.45%
|0.44%
|ITC
|5.00%
|5.43%
|0.43%
|Infosys
|2.61%
|3.03%
|0.42%
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|4.09%
|4.41%
|0.32%
|HCL Technologies
|3.11%
|3.43%
|0.32%
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.36%
|3.52%
|0.16%
|Cipla
|1.26%
|1.33%
|0.07%
|Zydus Wellness
|0.73%
|0.80%
|0.07%
|EID Parry India
|0.44%
|0.49%
|0.05%
*Source: Fund Factsheet
The buying trend reveals that the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has increased its exposure to the IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the city gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas.
Apart from this, the mutual fund has also increased its allocation to the FMCG leader, ITC. Overall, the fund manager seems to be bullish on the IT sector, having increased exposure to TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies during the month.
Stock
March Weight
April Weight
Change
|Power Grid Corporation
|7.16%
|6.99%
|-0.17%
|Coal India
|6.11%
|5.95%
|-0.16%
|HDFC Bank
|7.96%
|7.94%
|-0.02%
|ICICI Bank
|5.03%
|4.92%
|-0.11%
|Bharti Airtel
|2.93%
|2.83%
|-0.10%
|Maruti Suzuki
|2.90%
|2.87%
|-0.03%
|Balkrishna Industries
|0.37%
|0
|Sold
*Source: Fund Factsheet
As per the data, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund reduced its exposure in power and energy companies such as Power Grid Corporation and Coal India. The fund manager also trimmed the holdings in banking leaders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
One of the notable change in the portfolio was the fund's complete exit from tyre manufacturer, Balkrishna Industries.
When a large fund like Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund increases its allocation to certain stocks, it often signals greater confidence in their long-term growth potential.
In April, the fund increased its exposure to TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies, reflecting a positive view on the IT sector. It also raised its stake in Indraprastha Gas, highlighting the rising confidence of the fund manager in the city gas distribution business amid ongoing fuel and energy crisis.
Analyzing stocks where the fund reduces its exposure or exits completely can provide insights into the fund manager's changing views and portfolio rebalancing decisions.
In April, the fund reduced its allocation in Power Grid Corporation, Coal India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti Suzuki. It also completely exited Balkrishna Industries, suggesting that the fund manager is focused on reallocating capital towards other high-growth sectors.
|S. No.
|Stock
|Weightage
|1.
|HDFC Bank
|7.94%
|2.
|Power Grid Corp Of India
|6.99%
|3.
|Coal India
|5.95%
|4.
|ITC
|5.43%
|5.
|ICICI Bank
|4.92%
|6.
|Bajaj Holdings and Investment
|4.41%
|7.
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|4.03%
|8.
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.52%
|9.
|HCL Technologies
|3.43%
|10.
|Infosys
|3.03%
*As on April 30, 2026, Source: Value Research, Excludes 1 Foreign Stock Holdings
Analyzing the top 10 holdings by weightage can help you understand where the fund manager has allocated a significant portion of the portfolio and which stocks are likely to have the greatest impact on the fund's performance.
For example, despite the fall in stake of HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, and Coal India, they continue to remain the fund's top three holdings. This highlights that the fund manager holds a major focus on these companies.
|Time Period
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|Invested Amount (Lumpsum)
|Total Value
|1-Year
|0.31%
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,00,310
|3-Years
|15.59%
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,54,440
|5-Years
|15.46%
|₹1,00,000
|₹2,05,191
*Returns as on May 29, 2026, Source: Value Research
If you had invested a lump sum amount of ₹1 lakh in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund five years ago, your investment would have grown to approximately ₹2.05 lakh. This means you would have earned a profit of about ₹1.05 lakh on your original investment.
The fund's performance highlights the power of long-term compounding and the benefits of diversification offered by one of India's largest mutual funds. Therefore, analysing the underlying stocks of this fund can help you track where the biggest money moves are being made.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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