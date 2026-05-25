Inside ₹20-crore SME scam: Sebi bans 7 finfluencers — what investors should know before chasing online tips

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently cracked down on an elaborate stock manipulation scam. The racket involved seven members of the same family who operated as unregistered ‘finfluencers’.

Through prominent social media platforms, the group allegedly manipulated small and medium enterprise (SME)-listed equities. They misled retail investors and raked in illegal profits of over ₹20 crore. This is yet another case that highlights the growing concerns about unregulated, freely available financial advice on various digital platforms.

It also calls for a better understanding of equity investment principles and concepts among new and emerging investors. This knowledge can effectively protect their finances and the economic future.

How did the scam take place? The scam was carried out in a planned manner. Let us discuss the fraudsters' modus operandi:

The accused first quietly accumulated large quantities of SME stocks that had very low liquidity. Especially stocks where large price movements are easy to influence. Then they started coordinated purchasing and selling among themselves. This created fake trading activity and inflated demand, reportedly across multiple equities. Then, using prominent social media handles and platforms such as Telegram, X, and WhatsApp, they spread ‘aggressive’ buy-now messages. These messages were shared to create urgency and to target prices to convince innocent buyers. Based on this information, retail investors, chasing good returns, entered these illiquid equities based on FOMO (fear of missing out) and rising prices. This pushed the volumes and prices higher. Then, at inflated prices, the group systematically and cunningly sold their holdings, booking significant illegal profits. This process left late investors with serious losses. Basic reasons for such scams It is important to note that such scams occur when investors rush for returns (which calls for investors to look beyond returns), lack sufficient awareness, fail to verify information, invest heavily in SME stocks, and when the rapid spread of unverified financial content on social media platforms occurs without proper regulation. The lack of proper checks and regulations over finfluencers and the lure of quick returns further heighten vulnerability among less-informed retail investors.

Keeping these basic fundamentals in mind, let us look at several important lessons from this scam that can help retail investors protect themselves from future wealth erosion and loss.

5 key lessons for retail investors to protect their finances

I. Avoid unsolicited tips It is your responsibility to check whether the person providing stock advice is registered with Sebi. This is because unregistered tips, advice, text messages, etc., carry a very high risk and can result in you suffering serious financial losses. Don’t trust without verifying and strictly avoid unsolicited tips.

II. There are no guaranteed returns in equities All market-linked returns are subject to market risks. There is no legitimate investment platform or individual who can promise fixed or multi-fold returns. Any such claims, promise or assurance is a classic red flag and must be avoided. Therefore, as a rule, always keep in mind that there are no guaranteed returns in equities.

III. Beware of illiquidity/lack of buyers When you are actively trading and investing in the equity markets, be careful of SME stocks, i.e., stocks that lack buyers and are fundamentally illiquid. This is because these stocks often have very few actual participants and can be easily manipulated through planned buying and selling. It is best to stay away from such stocks to avoid decisive financial losses.

IV. Strong fundamentals are key All your investment decisions should be based on company strength, balance sheet analysis, profitability, fundamental business strength, along with a host of other critical factors. They should not be based on social media hype, easily available tips or freely available advice. You should do your own research and build your knowledge from credible sources, such as the official websites of Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as good books on personal finance and investing.

V. Avoid emotional investing Fear of missing out often leads investors to enter overheated stocks that have performed exceptionally well recently, only to miss the bottom. Such herd mentality and predictable behaviour should be avoided. If you lack a proper understanding, it is prudent to build knowledge, learn from market experts, and invest only after receiving proper guidance from a certified financial advisor.

The SEBI action serves as a strong reminder that financial markets reward discipline, patience and long-term investing. Financial markets do not reward speculation driven by social media noise. Retail investors must prioritise awareness, understand fundamentals, and consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions. Falling for flashy promises or viral stock tips can lead to significant financial losses.