Money
From profit to penalty: The perils of insider trading
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 5 min read 06 Aug 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Summary
- Delve into the complex world of insider trading and discover how to stay on the right side of the law. Know the rules, avoid the risks.
MUMBAI : A profit of ₹1,878 turned into a penalty of ₹1 lakh. This harsh reality encapsulates the high-stakes world of insider trading.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less