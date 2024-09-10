How a divorce led this influencer to go all in on mutual funds
Summary
- Here is the journey of Instagram influencer Sukhneet Wadhwa who transitioned from a savings-focused approach to mutual funds after her divorce
For Sukhneet Wadhwa, Chanel handbags, international trips, and business-class flights aren’t just luxury splurges—they're business expenses. As a social media influencer, Wadhwa has managed to grow her savings balance with each project, maintaining her financial sanity. However, a few months ago, her divorce brought about a dramatic shift in her outlook on investing.