Instant personal loan disbursals facilitated through Paisabazaar increased 32% year-on-year during the festive season, with borrowers aged 46-55 emerging as the fastest-growing segment, multiple reports said citing the fintech platform's latest data.

Disbursals to borrowers in the 46-55 age group jumped 70% year-on-year in 2026, taking their share of total disbursals to 19%, compared with 13% in 2025. The data points to a growing contribution from middle-aged and older borrowers to digital personal loan demand.

However, borrowers in the 36-45 age group accounted for the largest share of disbursals, contributing 40% of the total in 2026.

The 25-35 age group was the second-largest segment, accounting for 36% of total disbursals. Lending to this category grew 20% year-on-year during the period.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and UP account for over a third of disbursals Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh collectively accounted for more than a third of instant personal loan disbursals facilitated through Paisabazaar, reports stated.

Maharashtra recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in disbursals, while Gujarat registered the highest growth among the three states at 57%. Uttar Pradesh reported a 40% rise.

The top 10 states and regions in terms of instant personal loan disbursals in 2026 were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

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Paisabazaar on growing demand for instant personal loans Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, said the growth reflected the increasing convenience with which consumers could access credit through digital platforms.

"At Paisabazaar, we continue to strengthen consumer experience by bringing multiple lenders onto a single platform and simplifying the borrowing journey through faster processing, digital onboarding, and speedy disbursals," Agarwal said.

He added that the platform enabled eligible borrowers to access credit more conveniently based on their individual requirements and eligibility.

How the data was compiled For the analysis, Paisabazaar compared personal loan disbursal data for August, September and October 2025 with the corresponding months in 2026.