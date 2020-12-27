Insufficient balance: How much SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC Bank charge for failed ATM transaction2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 08:46 AM IST
Top banks including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and others charge a failed ATM transaction fee owing to insufficient balance in your account
Keeping a tab on the balance in your savings account is not an easy task. Though there are options like missed call and SMS facility one can always avail to know the available balance. But unaware or unmindful customers sometimes face inconvenience trying to withdraw money from an account with insufficient balance because the banks charge a fee for a failed ATM transaction. The customers get to know about it when a message is flashed on the ATM screen informing them of 'insufficient funds'. So, while checking the balance before an ATM transaction could be an ideal practice, it is also important to know the fee banks charge for a failed ATM transaction.
Top banks including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and others charge a failed ATM transaction fee owing to insufficient balance in your account.
SBI
Decline charge for insufficient balance: SBI will charge a fee of ₹20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance.
HDFC Bank
Decline charge for insufficient balance: Transactions declined at other Bank ATMs anywhere in the world or at a Merchant outlet outside India due to insufficient funds will be charged at ₹25 per transaction (plus taxes as applicable)
ICICI Bank
The decline of the transaction at other bank ATMs or point of sale (POS) due to insufficient balance in the account Rs 25 per transaction
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Failed ATM transaction fee- ₹25
YES Bank
The bank charges ₹25 per instance due to insufficient funds `
Axis Bank
The Axis Bank charges a flat charge of ₹25 per instance for ATM transactions declined due to insufficient fund at other bank’s domestic ATMs.
So, next time when you decide to withdraw money from an ATM, ensure you have key in an amount available in your account, otherwise be prepared to pay failed ATM transaction fee.
