Keeping a tab on the balance in your savings account is not an easy task. Though there are options like missed call and SMS facility one can always avail to know the available balance. But unaware or unmindful customers sometimes face inconvenience trying to withdraw money from an account with insufficient balance because the banks charge a fee for a failed ATM transaction. The customers get to know about it when a message is flashed on the ATM screen informing them of 'insufficient funds'. So, while checking the balance before an ATM transaction could be an ideal practice, it is also important to know the fee banks charge for a failed ATM transaction.