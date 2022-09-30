Insurance broker Acuvisor partners with NSDC

Acuvisor and NSDCI will work towards creating a skill ecosystem that will benefit one lakh youth, across the country. NSDCI will leverage the application to train, certify, and effectively employ India’s youth in tier-II and tier-III cities, as well as rural geographies
NEW DELHI: National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI), subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Acuvisor Insurance Brokers (India) announced their collaboration to skill India’s youth by training them to become Point of Sale Persons (PoSP) through Acuvisor’s mobile application.
Acuvisor and NSDCI will work towards creating a skill ecosystem that will benefit one lakh youth, across the country. NSDCI will leverage the application to train, certify, and effectively employ India’s youth in tier-II and tier-III cities, as well as rural geographies. Acuvisor’s partnership with NSDCI aims to provide India’s youth with an Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recognised certification, enabling them to access livelihood opportunities while increasing insurance penetration across India’s most uninsured markets. Besides, the partnership will also extend the trained individuals an opportunity to start their own ventures and embark on an entrepreneurial journey in the insurance sector.
The Acuvisor mobile application aims to create well-trained PoSPs, who will be allowed to sell only specifically designed insurance products. Introduced in 2016 by IRDAI, PoSPs are like insurance agents, who require minimum education of Class-X and 15 hours of training.
“The specially designed Acuvisor app will help youngsters (at least Class X pass) to undergo a 15 hour ‘in-house’ training course by insurance companies and insurance brokers that would certify them to sell tailored range of life insurances, health, and general insurance products. The insurance industry hasn’t been able to take advantage of the PoSP that was introduced in 2016. Our strategic partnership with NSDCI will allow us to train youth in the age groups 18-25 who have the potential to reach out to middle class families and tap an explored market in tier 1, 2, 3 cities as well as rural areas. Acuvisor is also in talks with Madhya Pradesh’s Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Rural Development (MGSIRD) to conduct the classes online through the Institute to reach youth in all Panchayats across the State and give rural youth experience in a new opportunity," said Vasant Pandit, mentor, Acuvisor said.