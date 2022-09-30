Insurance broker Acuvisor partners with NSDC

“The specially designed Acuvisor app will help youngsters (at least Class X pass) to undergo a 15 hour ‘in-house’ training course by insurance companies and insurance brokers that would certify them to sell tailored range of life insurances, health, and general insurance products. The insurance industry hasn’t been able to take advantage of the PoSP that was introduced in 2016. Our strategic partnership with NSDCI will allow us to train youth in the age groups 18-25 who have the potential to reach out to middle class families and tap an explored market in tier 1, 2, 3 cities as well as rural areas. Acuvisor is also in talks with Madhya Pradesh’s Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Rural Development (MGSIRD) to conduct the classes online through the Institute to reach youth in all Panchayats across the State and give rural youth experience in a new opportunity," said Vasant Pandit, mentor, Acuvisor said.