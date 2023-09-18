How do I file a complaint against rejection of insurance claim?1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Since, the amount of claim is only ₹2 lakh, you can file a complaint with the district consumer disputes redressal forum.
I bought my health insurance policy in 2016 for myself and my wife. I renewed the policy every year by paying timely premiums till last year. In December 2022, I suffered from typhoid and was admitted in hospital for seven days. The treatment cost me around ₹2 lakh. My insurer denied the claim saying that my condition did not require hospitalization. What can I do to get my claim from the insurance company?