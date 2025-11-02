Insurance claim rejected over a 15-year-old surgery; is it justified?

—Name withheld on request
Under IRDAI’s definition, a pre-existing disease is one diagnosed or treated within 48 months prior to the inception of the policy. A surgery performed 15 years ago, with no continuing symptoms or treatment, cannot be classified as a current pre-existing condition, especially when varicose veins and chronic liver disease are medically unrelated.
In this case, the insurer’s decision appears medically and logically unjustified. Request a detailed claim rejection letter from the insurer, asking not only for the specific policy clause and medical reasoning, but also for the proofs and medical correlation used to connect the past surgery with the current ailment. Then file a written grievance with the insurer’s internal grievance redressal team (response expected within 15 days).
If not satisfied, raise the complaint on IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa platform for formal regulatory review. If the issue remains unresolved, escalate the matter to the Insurance Ombudsman. As a final recourse, approach the consumer court for deficiency in service or unfair claim rejection.
Such cases highlight the need for insurers to interpret the pre-existing disease clause with medical evidence and fairness, not mechanical assumptions. Health insurance exists to protect families in times of crisis — not to penalize them for unrelated medical histories from decades past.
(Shilpa Arora is co-founder and COO at Insurance Samadhan)
