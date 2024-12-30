Two insurers rejected her father's death claims. She took them on and won ₹26 lakh.
Summary
- When 29-year-old Renu Ambesh approached the bank with which her late father had an insurance policy, she was told they deduct the ₹200 annual premium “just like that” and that nobody actually gets the policy benefits.
Delhi resident Gyan Chand and his wife Mahadevi bought a flat worth ₹50 lakh in Noida in 2017. It was an under-construction flat for which he took a loan of ₹24 lakh. He also bought a group personal accident policy to secure the loan. Unfortunately, he died in October 2021 after a prolonged hospitalisation for a fall. His daughter Renu Ambesh (29) approached the insurer with the death claim, but it was rejected.