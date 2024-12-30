Hospital trouble

Hospital expenses were not an issue as he was covered under CGHS. But, being a CGHS patient came with its own set of challenges. The hospital discharged him forcefully, said Ambesh. "They told us they couldn’t keep a CGHS-empanelled patient for a long time. They put pressure on us for a forced release. We had to arrange for everything from an oxygen cylinder to a concentrator and a suction machine at home. Within an hour of reaching home, he felt uneasy so we took him to a hospital nearby," she added.