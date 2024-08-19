Money
How this AI-based app can help you avoid insurance claim rejection
Summary
- Claim requests are often rejected, citing non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases, lifestyle habits, or having multiple policies.
NEW DELHI : Insurance is the first step towards financial planning. We buy policies to insure ourselves against unfortunate events. However, having insurance does not always guarantee protection.
