How this AI-based app can help you avoid insurance claim rejection

How it works

All one has to do is upload the PDF or the image of one's policy pack. It must include your proposal form. The app fetches your policy details such as proposal number, company name, premium paid and medical underwriting, lifestyle details like smoking, drinking and income, contact information and nominee details. It further prompts you to answer a few questions. Your answers are essential, against which it verifies if disclosures made in your policy align with it. If something does not match up, it alerts you in the final step. It also tells you if the missing information is ‘high impact’ or ‘low impact’ to the claim settlement.