Insurers must report claims data in greater detail to improve accountability
Summary
- Several different cuts of claims data should be reported. We should know the claims performance by customer segment and product, for instance, rather than just the company-level numbers.
The Insurance Broking Association of India recently published a report on general insurance claims, which includes a simple comparison of various insurers’ claims performance across a range of metrics. The data is also broken down by line of business – health, motor, fire, etc.