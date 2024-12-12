Insurers must report claims data in greater detail to improve accountability

Was the drop in the claims-paid ratio driven by these insurers’ ability to pay? We won’t know, unless there is a much greater level of scrutiny. As an industry insider, I can tell you that it is not uncommon for insurers to find reasons to delay, deduct and deny claims. Some time ago, a standalone health insurer suddenly started rejecting all health insurance claims that were outside its cashless network to manage its losses. Despite a hue and cry, the insurer went unpunished, and policyholders got little respite.