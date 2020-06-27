Insurance companies to offer standard covid-19 health policies from 10 July

Fixed-benefit policy: This product shall be called ‘Corona Rakshak Policy’ followed by the name of the insurance company. The policy will pay a lump sum benefit equal to 100% of the sum insured if the policyholder tests positive for covid-19 and requires hospitalization for a minimum period of 72 hours. On payment of 100% of sum insured the policy shall be terminated. The product shall cover an individual only. The minimum sum insured shall be ₹50,000 and you can pick for a sum insured in multiples of ₹50,000 up to ₹2.5 lakh. An individual will be allowed to purchase only one such policy. The regulator has left it to the insurers’ discretion to decide the premiums.