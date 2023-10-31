Insurance companies to provide comprehensive policy feature details from January 1: Report
IRDAI has updated the current customer information sheet to present essential information about the purchased policy in a more easily comprehensible manner.
From January 1, insurance companies must furnish for policyholders essential policy details, such as the sum assured, coverage specifics, exclusions, and claims procedure, in a standardised format to ensure straightforward comprehension of the terms and conditions, PTI reported.