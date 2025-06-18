Financial resilience: Why emergency funds are more crucial than ever

The idea of financial resilience has moved from theory to necessity in recent years. In today’s world, where life goals and obligations meet with evolving risks, the ability to withstand uncertainty without derailing long-term financial plans has become a defining marker of stability.

At the centre of this resilience lies the principle of being financially prepared, and that includes ensuring dependable access to protection when it is needed most.

The foundation of any individual’s financial security is the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to unforeseen circumstances. While investments work toward growth and wealth accumulation, the assurance of immediate support enables households to stay on track during challenging times.

Responsible living

Protection solutions, particularly health and personal accident insurance, have become critical instruments in this context. They provide the liquidity, confidence, and structure required to manage unexpected expenses, especially medical ones, with dignity and without long-term financial disruption.

Health and personal insurance plans today are no longer just reactive tools. They are enablers of responsible living — offering security not only in times of emergencies but also fostering an initiative-taking approach to well-being.

With evolving product designs, broader coverage options, wellness benefits, and digital-first services, insurance is playing a transformative role in how individuals and families plan.

Growing awareness

One of the most encouraging shifts in recent years is the growing awareness and adoption of protection products across diverse population segments.

From young professionals and urban households to emerging middle-income families and entrepreneurs, there is now an understanding that long-term stability requires dependable short-term support.

Having the right insurance cover ensures that when the unexpected happens — whether a health emergency, a road accident, or a critical diagnosis — the response is immediate, planned, and within reach.

This growing recognition of insurance as a core pillar of preparedness is also shaping financial behaviour. Individuals who are adequately covered are more confident in their financial choices, more consistent in maintaining savings and investments, and better equipped to manage multiple responsibilities — whether it is home ownership, child education, or elder care.

The role of protection is not merely to respond to loss but to enable progress without fear.

Also Read: How corporate India is quietly becoming the health insurer for your parents

Why insurance matters

The relevance of insurance is especially evident in high-impact moments. Rising healthcare costs, for instance, are a known reality. In such scenarios, having a health policy is often the difference between accessing quality care on time and delaying treatment due to financial constraints.

Similarly, in the case of road or workplace accidents, accident insurance ensures income continuity and rehabilitation support — outcomes that go beyond financial recovery to include emotional security.

Equally important is the role of technology in improving the efficiency and transparency of protection solutions. Today’s insurance platforms allow for instant purchase, claim intimation, and tracking, giving users control and clarity at every step.

More importantly, insurers are proactively offering value-added services like teleconsultation, preventive screenings, and health score tracking, which further embed protection into daily life.

Also Read: Health insurance vs medical corpus: What should senior citizens prioritize?

Protection is the toolkit

In the context of emergency preparedness, protection is not just one part of the toolkit — it is the toolkit. Insurance offers structured financial backing when time is of the essence. It removes the dependence on reactive decisions and creates a cushion that is ready, relevant, and dependable. Unlike ad hoc savings or temporary workarounds, insurance ensures that support is guaranteed, defined, and aligned with actual needs.

India’s financial maturity as a nation is increasingly being reflected in how individuals plan not just for aspirations, but for uncertainties. As income profiles evolve, urbanisation increases, and digital access expands, the role of insurance in enabling household resilience will only deepen. And as this sector continues to innovate, its contribution to national well-being and individual financial confidence will grow stronger.

Therefore, the idea of an emergency fund is no longer limited to cash saved for contingencies. It includes smart, efficient tools like health, motor, accident, and travel insurance—all of which are designed to ensure that people can focus on living rather than worrying.

True financial resilience is not about withstanding what may go wrong. It is about creating a foundation that allows people to move forward, no matter what. In that foundation, insurance is not a backup plan—it is the starting point.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance