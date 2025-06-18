Financial resilience: Why emergency funds are more crucial than ever
Financial resilience is not about withstanding what may go wrong, it is about creating a foundation that allows people to move forward. In that foundation, insurance is not a backup plan—it is the starting point.
The idea of financial resilience has moved from theory to necessity in recent years. In today’s world, where life goals and obligations meet with evolving risks, the ability to withstand uncertainty without derailing long-term financial plans has become a defining marker of stability.