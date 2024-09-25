Beware, a financial plan that neglects insurance can leave you high and dry

Insurance acts like a safety net, helping protect you and your family from unexpected situations that can cause financial stress. Whether it’s a car accident, a health emergency, damage to your home, or losing a primary earner, having the right insurance can ease your financial burden, allowing you to focus on getting back on your feet.

Including insurance in your financial plan can make it easier to manage and enhance your financial protection.

How to build a comprehensive financial plan

A financial plan is incomplete without proper risk management. Here’s how you can take a unified:

Assess your financial goals: Start by defining your short- and long-term financial objectives. Consider what you want to achieve in the near future, such as saving for a down payment on a house, and further down the line, such as planning for retirement or paying for your children's education.

Evaluate your current insurance: Review your existing policies to ensure they adequately cover your current risks and align with your financial goals. Look for any gaps or overlaps that may need adjustment. For instance, if you've recently had a child or bought a new home, your coverage needs will probably have changed.

Consult a financial advisor: A financial advisor can help you understand how insurance fits into your overall strategy. They can guide you through various options and recommend solutions tailored to your needs. An advisor can also help you compare different insurance products and choose those that provide the best value and coverage for your specific situation.

Regularly review and adjust: Your financial situation and goals can change over time, so it’s essential to review your insurance and financial plans regularly to stay protected and on track. Life events such as marriage, a career change, or the birth of a child can significantly alter your financial and insurance needs. Schedule annual reviews to reassess both your financial objectives and coverage.

Educate yourself: Take the time to learn about different types of insurance and financial products available. This will help you identify the best options for your needs and make informed decisions. Understanding terms and conditions, and what specific policies cover, can help prevent misunderstandings in the future.

Common mistakes to avoid

Beware of these common pitfalls while managing your insurance and finances.

Under-insurance: Many people choose the minimum coverage to save money, but this can have severe financial consequences in the event of a claim. Ensure your coverage reflects the true value of your assets and potential liabilities.

Neglecting beneficiaries: Be sure to update your beneficiaries in life insurance policies and retirement accounts. Major life changes such as marriage or divorce can necessitate such updates.

Don’t mix insurance with investments: It’s important to keep insurance separate from investments. You should view insurance purely as a risk management tool. Ignoring this distinction can lead to inadequate coverage or poor investment choices.

It’s also important to choose the right policy and addons. In case of health insurance you should avoid room rent caps and deductibles. Always choose super top-up plans as top-up plans have deductibles that apply to each claim. Your life insurance policy should include add-ons for critical illness and disability.

Avoid rushing into a particular policy. Taking the time to align your insurance with your financial goals will not only safeguard you in the present but also pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future.

Rakshith H.D. is head head of digital sales at GoalTeller.