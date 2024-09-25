Beware, a financial plan that neglects insurance can leave you high and dry
Summary
- Including insurance in your financial plan can make it easier to manage your finances and ensure you have sufficient protection when you need it.
Insurance acts like a safety net, helping protect you and your family from unexpected situations that can cause financial stress. Whether it’s a car accident, a health emergency, damage to your home, or losing a primary earner, having the right insurance can ease your financial burden, allowing you to focus on getting back on your feet.