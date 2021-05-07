'Insurance firms have the responsibility to ask the right questions on claims'

In proportion to the incidence of covid-19 cases identified, there is growth in the health insurance industry. During the second half of January and February, there was a decline. But now we see a good increase in the growth of health insurance. This scenario reflects the emotion towards buying health insurance and insurers make the best use of this opportunity which can prevent families from being pushed into poverty due to health reasons. Currently, due to the impact of this pandemic, we see a growth of around 40% in health insurance sale compared with last year.

