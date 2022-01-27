Insurance for differently abled is tough, but don't give up hope yet

Awareness is key

Financial underwriting holds supreme in the case of life insurance. In the case of differently-abled, there is the mortality risk as well. “First, the differently-abled person has to be gainfully employed and have a documented source of income. Second is the extent of disability. If a person is unable to move or requires help for daily tasks, we would obviously review those cases in a different manner. If someone’s disability is not worsening, not involving mental faculties or is stationary in nature such as an injury to the leg, we would insure them," says Atri Chakraborty, chief operating officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.