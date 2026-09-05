Insurance fraud: ₹15 lakh landed in senior citizen’s account, HC said mere receipt of money doesn’t prove guilt

A 78-year-old retired Indian Forest Service officer from Karnataka has secured anticipatory bail after ₹15.15 lakh allegedly linked to an insurance fraud was transferred into his bank account.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court, while granting him protection from arrest, said the mere credit of alleged crime proceeds into a bank account was not enough to conclude that the account holder knowingly participated in the fraud.
Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari passed the order on 18 August 2026 in Govindappa Jayaramaiah v. State of Madhya Pradesh. The case arose from Crime No. 149/2024 registered at Bamhori Kala police station in Tikamgarh district under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
The case began after a Madhya Pradesh resident complained that people posing as representatives of SBI Life, Bharti AXA, Kotak Life and other institutions had allegedly cheated him of ₹26.11 lakh.
According to the prosecution, the fraudsters used false assurances relating to insurance policies, policy bonuses, cancellation of policies and release of funds. They allegedly used forged documents and directed the complainant to transfer money through different bank accounts and electronic modes.
During the investigation, police found that ₹15,15,639 had been transferred in several instalments to an ICICI Bank account belonging to Jayaramaiah at the Tumakuru branch in Karnataka between 6 July and 26 December 2023.
Jayaramiah, however, claimed that he was himself deceived by an unknown person. According to his explanation, someone had contacted him claiming to be able to help him obtain an insurance amount. His banking and debit-card details were allegedly obtained during this interaction.
The police subsequently contacted him after linking his account to the investigation. He apprehended arrest in Madhya Pradesh and first approached the Karnataka High Court, which granted him transit anticipatory bail for three weeks so that he could approach the competent court in Madhya Pradesh.
The State opposed his plea before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, arguing that his account had directly received the alleged proceeds of crime. It also said that the manner in which the money was received and subsequently withdrawn required investigation and that custodial interrogation could be necessary.
The High Court found that the material available at this stage did not establish that Jayaramaiah knowingly participated in the alleged offences.
The court noted that he had provided a specific explanation that his bank and debit-card details had been obtained by an unknown person on the pretext of helping him obtain an insurance payment. The subsequent transactions, he claimed, occurred without his knowledge.
The court also pointed out that the prosecution had not attributed any specific overt act to him. There was no material at that stage showing that he had personally induced the complainant, prepared or used forged documents, or represented himself as an insurance-company agent.
The court further observed that the allegations primarily concerned banking and electronic transactions. These could substantially be investigated through bank records, electronic transaction details and other documentary evidence.
His age and background also weighed in his favour. Jayaramaiah was about 78 years old, a retired IFS officer and ex-serviceman, a permanent resident of Karnataka and had no criminal antecedents. The court found no material suggesting that he was likely to abscond, flee from justice, influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
The court therefore concluded that custodial detention was not shown to be indispensable at this stage and granted anticipatory bail subject to conditions, including cooperation with the investigation, availability for interrogation when required and a restriction on leaving India without prior permission.
The relief does not mean Jayaramaiah has been acquitted or cleared of the allegations. The High Court specifically limited its observations to the anticipatory bail application, while the underlying cheating and forgery investigation continues.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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