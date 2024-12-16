Top five private general insurance companies: A comparison

Selecting an insurance plan can be a hassle. You need to choose the insurance company and then the insurance product. Certain ratios play a key role when comparing insurers.

We list the best insurers in terms of different ratios, along with brokers' ratings depicting their experience of working with insurers, based on the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) data.

All ratios are based on data disclosed for 2022-23 for large private and general insurance companies. Data for 2023-24 is awaited.

1) Solvency ratio

It measures the extent to which an insurance company's assets cover expected future claims. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) requires insurers to maintain a minimum solvency ratio of 1.5 at all times.

2) Claims paid ratio (on amount)

People tend to look at claims settlement ratios, which only tell you about the number of claims settled in a year against the total number of claims available for processing that year. However, it only gives you half the picture. You need to look into the claims paid ratio in terms of claims amount. This is how it has been calculated for all insurers:

Total amount of claims paid for the year ending 31 March 2023/total amount of claims available for processing for the year ending 31 March 2023.

View Full Image Graphic by Paras Jain

3) Claims repudiation ratio

This ratio measures the extent to which an insurance company rejects claims in a year. This is how it has been calculated:

The number of claims that were repudiated/the total number of claims closed by the insurer out of the total number of claims available for processing. The lower the ratio, the better the insurance company is in terms of this metric.

4) Grievance resolution ratio

The ratio tells you how efficient an insurance company is in resolving your complaints or grievances. The higher the grievance resolution ratio, the better the insurance company in terms of the measured ratio. This is how it has been calculated:

The number of grievances that are resolved (fully or partly) against the total number of grievances for processing.

View Full Image Graphic by Paras Jain

Brokers' ratings

The IBAI did a survey of insurance brokers between December 2023 and February 2024, in which 274 brokers participated. For each insurer only those brokers that work with them have been considered as a base. Below are the top five general insurers recommended by them and the best insurers in grievance handling and claims settlement, according to them: