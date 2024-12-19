Money
Insurance ombudsman doesn't allow third party help: A dilemma for policyholders
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 19 Dec 2024, 05:01 PM IST
SummaryThird-party representation is not allowed at ombudsman, but if policyholders consult an individual or a firm to be better prepared for it, they may face consequences
When businessman Mukesh Garg’s two insurance claims were rejected, he represented himself before the insurance ombudsman, a statutory body that helps in out-of-court settlement of insurance cases, but sought help from a third party for the required paperwork. This, however, was a mistake.
