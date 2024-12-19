Insurance ombudsman doesn't allow third party help: A dilemma for policyholders

"I was told that my case is genuine but I still would not get my claim because I sought an agency's help in filing my case with the ombudsman. I am in a full-time job. My husband is going through health issues. I don't understand insurance. If I sought somebody's help in doing the paperwork to ease my mental burden, why is it wrong?" said a person on condition of anonymity because her case is sub-judice in the consumer court.