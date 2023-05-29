Insurance plan that can help save tax in the new financial year

Insurance plan that can help save tax in the new financial year2 min read 29 May 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The new financial year has begun, and people are looking at options which can help increase their wealth, give financial protection to the family and can also help save taxes.
The new financial year has begun, and people are looking at options which can help increase their wealth, give financial protection to the family and can also help save taxes. While investment tools like mutual funds/ PPFs/ FDs/ NPS etc. can help create wealth and save tax, multiple insurance products in life and health insurance categories can help individuals in safeguarding their finances, along with tax saving.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×