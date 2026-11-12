Your insurance may be due for renewal. Are you keeping track?

Some weeks ago, I took stock of my personal insurance. I had 12 policies, no less: two term plans, five health covers, two home and office policies, two motor insurance policies and a liability cover. I also have the dubious distinction of having a renewal due in every month of the year.
Keeping track of them is hard but critical. Renewing on time matters because I want to be “on risk” at all times, without any surprises. Less obviously, a break in renewal can mean losing benefits built over many years.