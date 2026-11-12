Your insurance may be due for renewal. Are you keeping track?

Keep digital copies together. Store current policies in one folder and old ones in a separate sub-folder. DigiLocker and Bima Central are alternatives. On Bima Central, you enter the insurer's name and policy number, and the app retrieves the policy electronically and sends reminders. You need to update it each time you renew, which can be cumbersome when the policy number changes every year. Either way, tell your family where the policies are stored so nominees can find them.