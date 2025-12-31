India’s insurance landscape has undergone several consumer-facing changes through 2025. These include the creation of an industry-wide fraud-prevention repository, faster claims disposal using artificial intelligence and machine learning, and, most recently, the opening up of the sector to more insurers.
A year of insurance reforms in India, yet more ground to cover
SummaryOver the past year, India has rewritten key rules governing insurance. Yet for policyholders, the real test lies not in regulation, but in how these changes play out when a claim is filed.
