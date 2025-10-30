Your insurer decides what’s ‘modern’ medicine—here’s how that affects you
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 30 Oct 2025, 12:41 pm IST
Summary
Even as robotic surgery and stem cell therapy gain ground, outdated sub-limits and opaque migration rules leave many policyholders struggling for fair coverage.
Robotic surgeries, stem cell therapy, and other advanced treatments are now common in Indian hospitals. But health insurance coverage hasn’t quite kept pace.
