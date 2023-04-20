Insurance: a grave need for stronger protection of policyholder rights

The regulator has put a solid framework of rules. For example, standardization of exclusions is a hallmark regulation to usher transparency. However, insurers are finding ways around it by taking liberal interpretations. Consider the case of another stand-alone health insurer who proclaimed that claims for oral chemotherapy are inadmissible unless the person is hospitalized. Traditional chemotherapy is administered intravenously. This does not require overnight hospitalization, still most insurers pay such claims regularly. With advancement of medicine, some types of chemotherapy can now be administered via oral pills. To clarify admissibility, the regulator had specifically mentioned oral chemotherapy as a modern treatment method which should not be excluded from health insurance policies. For an insurer to admit the treatment but mandate hospitalization is contradictory to the progress made in medicine. It is wordplay with regulations. A policyholder’s interests need to be forcefully protected. Without the deterrence of probable regulatory action, some may continue to experiment with liberal interpretations of regulations, at the cost of the policyholder. Currently, there is little incentive for an insurer to give the benefit of doubt to a policyholder, better train their claim executives, and keep the policyholder’s interest first.