Insurers can reject policy claim during the contestability period

If a person smokes, but declares otherwise, he would save premium upfront. However, at the time of claim, if this fact is discovered by the insurer, it has a right to reject this claim. You need to understand the fact, most likely medical related, that the insurer is disputing. Also, if that fact was disclosed at the proposal stage, would it have any impact on the basic underwriting decision or was it linked to the cause of death. If not, then you can re-represent your claim. However, if there is a fundamental linkage of the medical issue to the cause of death, then the rejection is valid. For example, a smoker dying from lung cancer.