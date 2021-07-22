Insurers can settle claims only with the policyholder

Indian insurers can settle claims in Indian rupees only. Further, the claim can be paid only to the policyholder. Since the NRE account cannot accept the payment from the Indian insurer, you can explore a standard bank account for the relative. You can share details of this bank account, including a cancelled cheque of the said account. Alternatively, if you have still not paid the bill to the hospital, you could try for a direct settlement between the hospital and the insurer.