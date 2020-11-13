Insurers can soon launch standard health policies for dengue, malaria

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday released draft guidelines for the launch of standard health insurance products for vector-borne diseases by general and health insurers. These diseases include dengue, malaria, filaria, kala-azar, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis and zika virus.

Insurance companies can offer any one or a combination of the vector-borne diseases and can price a policy for every covered disease separately. These policies can have a waiting period of 15 days and the premium will be on a pan-India basis and no zone based pricing has been allowed.

A standard product means that the coverage for a particular policy is uniform among all insurance companies. However, Irdai has not made it mandatory for insurers to launch standard health product for vector-borne diseases. Other standardized products include Corona Kavach and Rakshak for Covid-19, Arogya Sanjeevani, which is a health plan, and Saral Jeevan, a term insurance policy. Life insurers have been mandated by Irdai to launch Saral Jeevan products by 1 January 2021.

“Vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have always been common in India, however, people take it lightly in the initial phase. The cost of treatment for dengue can range anywhere from ₹25,000 to ₹70,000. Therefore, having a vector-borne disease plan in place will help customers protect themselves from against these diseases," said Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

In a circular on Friday evening, the regulator said that the base cover of a standard product for Vector-borne diseases should be offered on an indemnity basis (reimburses expenses incurred during hospitalization) and optional covers shall be offered on a benefit basis (pay out is fixed). “The insurers can offer two optional covers along with the standard product," Irdai said.

The minimum sum insured has been kept at ₹10,000, while customers opt for the cover in the multiples of ₹10,000 up to ₹2 lakh. The products can be offered on a family floater basis as well.

Irdai has proposed that the product will be offered for a fixed term of one year. However, it is looking for suggestions on whether this product should be offered for a shorter term (less than one year), as vector-borne diseases are generally seasonal.

The regulator is open for comments or suggestions on the draft guidelines till 27 November 2020.

Expenses for room, boarding and nursing have been capped at 2% of the sum insured above ₹20,000 and charges for intensive care unit (ICU) have been capped at 5% of the sum insured above ₹20,000. Road ambulance charges have been capped at ₹2,000 per hospitalization. These policies will also cover the expenses on hospitalization under the Ayush treatment.

All medical expenses incurred for a period of 15 days prior to the date of hospitalization will be covered, while post-hospitalization expenses incurred 30 days after the date of discharge from the hospital will be admissible under the cover.

The policy does not allow any deductibles—an amount insured must pay from his or her own pocket before the insurer pays towards the policy coverage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via