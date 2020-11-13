Insurers can soon launch standard health policies for dengue, malaria

“Vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have always been common in India, however, people take it lightly in the initial phase. The cost of treatment for dengue can range anywhere from ₹25,000 to ₹70,000. Therefore, having a vector-borne disease plan in place will help customers protect themselves from against these diseases," said Amit Chhabra, head, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.