Insurers get nod to invest in debt instruments of InvITs, Reits

Added Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants: “Reits and InvITs are at a very nascent stage in India. At this juncture, insurance firms willing to put money in these is a big boost as they reiterate the long-term growth story of Reits and InvITs and will also provide long-term stable capital. In fact, insurance and pension funds are known as ‘patient capital’ providers precisely because they invest for the long term. For Indian Reits and InvITs, this is definitely a very positive development."