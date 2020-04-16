Insurers in a fix over differences in covid-19 costs

“The issue that we are facing out of the little claims experience that we have is that the size of the claims vary significantly. Some claims are just ₹1.5 lakh and some go up to ₹7 lakh. It is important to bring about some sort of standardization for covid-related claims similar to how there is blanket standardization on the cost of testing," said Ritesh Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co.

The cost of care has moved up because of the need for personal protective equipment and greater risks faced by doctors, Abhay Soi, chairman of Max Healthcare and Radiant Life Sciences, said in a video conference on Wednesday. “We are in discussions with insurance providers for raising package rates," Soi said.

Due to the crisis, other large private hospital chains are also approaching health insurance firms to discuss package rates for treatment. “If treatment protocols get defined based on the severity of the cases then obviously cost also will get defined," said Sanjay Dutta, chief-underwriting, claims and reinsurance at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.



