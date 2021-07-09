I am 30 and want to buy a family floater plan. I have elderly parents, and got married last year. What are the points I should check before I purchase a health insurance policy?

—Pulkit Kant

You should buy two separate family floater plans—one for your spouse and yourself, and the other for your parents. This will allow for better plan selection.

Since you just got married, you could consider a plan with maternity coverage. Ask for the waiting period for maternity benefits, no-claim bonus and sub-limits in the plan. Sub-limits could be in terms of room rent, co-pay or limits on specific diseases. You should opt for a plan with no sub-limits and low co-payment. Maternity waiting period could be between nine months and four years.

For your parents’ policy, ask for the waiting period on pre-existing diseases, co-pay and disease-wise sub-limits. Prefer plans with up to two years of waiting period on pre-existing diseases, no co-pay and no sub-limits.

I want to submit a health insurance claim. The insurer has asked me to submit all the documents rel-ated to the claim such as bills and medical expenses receipts in ori-ginal. Will I get these documents back once the claim process is completed?

—Name withheld on request

Insurers require all original medical papers, bills and receipts to assess a health insurance claim. After the claim is settled, you can request to get these papers back. The insurer may stamp these before they are returned. Some insurers now allow you to raise claims using scanned copies of documents. You must check this with your insurer. You could then avoid the back and forth on the documents. The insurer may require you to submit these documents using their mobile app or a specific portal.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.