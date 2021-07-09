Insurers return documents after processing claims upon request

Insurers require all original medical papers, bills and receipts to assess a health insurance claim. After the claim is settled, you can request to get these papers back. The insurer may stamp these before they are returned. Some insurers now allow you to raise claims using scanned copies of documents. You must check this with your insurer. You could then avoid the back and forth on the documents. The insurer may require you to submit these documents using their mobile app or a specific portal.