Insurers seek clarity on home insurance policy

Indian insurers sell three types of home insurance. The first is a simple householder’s policy under SFSP. The second is an all-risk policy covering fire, other perils, and contents of the house. SFSP covers only specified risks, but this plan offers protection against more perils such as terrorism. The third is the packaged policy, where two or more different products are combined and sold as one policy. A packaged plan may cover a structure against fire and other perils and also provide personal accident coverage.

